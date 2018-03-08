Italian sides AC Milan and Internazionale are preparing to face off in a summer transfer battle, as both sides look to land Real Madrid's forgotten man Mateo Kovačić.

As reported by Football Italia, the San Siro sides are both keen to sign the Croatian international, who has made just five league starts for his side this season. Kovačić joined Los Blancos from Inter in 2015, but has failed to make an impact since his €29m move to the Bernabéu.

Given Kovačić's former allegiances to Inter, I Nerazzurri are currently the strong favourites to land the 23-year-old. However, AC Milan's sporting director Massimiliano Mirabelli used to work for Inter, and is believed to have a good rapport with the versatile midfielder. Competition is certainly set to be stiff, with Kovačić still regarded as a reliable and talented option.

AC Milan have recovered well from their shocking start to the campaign, and are now seventh in the table after a resurgence under new manager Gennaro Gattuso.

Inter have experienced a reverse in their fortunes, with their impressive start to the season stopping abruptly midseason, with any hope of a title challenge fading rapidly as Juventus and Napoli stormed ahead.

In other news, a sensational report from Spain has made the bizarre claim that Liverpool are set to make a move for Real Madrid's star right-back Dani Carvajal, as Reds boss Jürgen Klopp looks to bolster his defensive options ahead of the 2018/19 season.

While Los Blancos may well look to reshape their squad in the summer, selling Carvajal would certainly raise some eyebrows.