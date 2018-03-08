AC Milan Legend Warns Arsenal to Beware of Gattuso's Rejuvenated Side in Europa League Tie

Andriy Shevchenko has warned Arsenal to expect a rejuvenated and fired up AC Milan side who reflect the never say die attitude from manager Gennaro Gattuso in their Europa League clash on Thursday.

The Italian outfit are currently on a 11-game unbeaten streak since the turn of the year and club legend Shevchenko is of the belief that the current AC Milan side are starting to resemble their triumphant teams of the past.

Paolo Bruno/GettyImages

Whilst in stark contract the Gunners have drifted 13 points from a top four position in the league and have lost their last four games on the bounce as the pressure mounting on Arsene Wenger continues to increase by the day.





Gattuso lifted the Champions League trophy at Milan in 2003 alongside Shevchenko and the club's second all-time leading goalscore (175) credited his teammate for starting to forge a new era of success at the club.

Not going to be popular to say but Arsenal fans all need to relax. I know the situation is bad...hell it's really bad. But Arsenal are still in 6th place. Ask Inter & AC Milan fans what it means to really crumble. The only truth is that Arsenal are not a big club anymore. — Raphael Gellar (@Raphael_Gellar) March 4, 2018

"Rino has really changed the face of Milan and changed the mentality of the players. It's almost like two different teams," Shevchenko said, as quoted by ESPN.

"With [previous manager Vincenzo] Montella, Milan signed 11 players and it was a time of transition. It's always difficult when so many players come to find the perfect solution. Any manager needs time to adapt players and bring them into [the] team in the perfect positions.

"The second stage, when Rino came, it has really changed the mentality of the players. Milan are starting to look like the Milan of the old days. They are compact and aggressive and very angry for the win.

"They will be confident against Arsenal. At the moment Milan looks very good," he added.

In other news, Arsenal have been handed an injury blow ahead Thursday's first leg of the Europa League's last-16 as Hector Bellerin failed to travel to Italy after picking up a knock in training.