Arsenal Fans Find New Hero as They Spot Reiss Nelson's Promptly Deleted Tweet About Tottenham Star

Arsenal starlet Reiss Nelson has made himself an instant hero with Arsenal fans after sending an expletive tweet about Dele Alli last night.

The 18-year-old has recently found his way into the Gunner's first team, making 11 first team appearances in all competitions so far this season. He made his Premier League debut against Crystal Palace in January, and is part of the Arsenal squad travelling to Italy to face Milan on Thursday.

The youngster has now cemented him place in the hearts of Arsenal fans on social media on Wednesday night, by replying to a tweet that asked people to describe Spurs player Dele Alli in three words.

Quoting the tweet, Nelson replied with three words of his own: "suck my d*ck", before realising that it may not be the best idea, and promptly deleting.

But the tweet had already been screenshot by eagle eyed fans.

Although the player himself has claimed that it wasn't him that sent the tweet after all, by stating that a 'hacker' had got hold of his social media account.