Atletico Madrid Keeper Jan Oblak Doubtful for Celta Vigo Clash With Double Injury

Atletico Madrid star stopper Jan Oblak is reported as being doubtful for Los Rojiblancos upcoming clash against Celta Vigo by Marca.

LLUIS GENE/GettyImages

The Wanda Metropolitano side are set to take on ninth placed Celta at home on Sunday but are likely to be without the Slovenian goalie, with the Spanish publication revealing that he has multiple issues which could see him sidelined.

Oblak, who missed Atleti's Europa League win against Copenhagen last month with the flu, is now suffering from a blow to the hand, as well as discomfort in his groin. He has already been ruled out of Thursday's clash against Lokomotiv Moscow and is most probably going to sit it out when his side play Celta on the weekend.

Best save success - Europe’s top 5 leagues in 2017/18



🥇 Jan Oblak - 89%

🥈 Marc-Andre ter Stegen - 84.1%

🥉 David de Gea - 80.9% pic.twitter.com/qpXq4uh786 — WhoScored.com (@WhoScored) March 4, 2018

The 25-year-old, who joined Atleti from Benfica in 2014, following several loan spells, is now one of the best shot-stoppers in Europe and is being scouted by several clubs.

His absence could prove costly for Diego Simeone and his men as they could potentially face their next few games without him in the side.