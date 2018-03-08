How to Watch Borussia Dortmund vs. Red Bull Salzburg: Live Stream, TV Channel

How to watch the Europa League round of 16 first leg between Dortmund and Red Bull Salzburg on Thursday, March 8 .

By Charlotte Carroll
March 08, 2018

Borussia Dortmund and Red Bull Salzburg will play in the round of 16 of the UEFA Europa League on Thursday with their first leg in Germany.

Dortmund is coming off a 1–1 draw against RB Leipzig​. The team advanced past Atalanta in the round of 32, continuing its run without Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who was sold to Arsenal during the January transfer window. 

Salzburg​ is coming off a 1–0 win over Rapid Wien.Duje Caleta-Car and Fredrik Gulbransen could return after thier suspensions in the Viena game.

See how to watch Thursday's game below. 

Here's how to watch the match:

Time: 1 p.m. ET

TV: Fox Soccer Plus

Live Stream: You can watch the match live via FuboTV. Sign up here for a free seven-day trial.

