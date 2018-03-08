How to watch the Europa League round of 16 first leg between Dortmund and Red Bull Salzburg on Thursday, March 8 .
Borussia Dortmund and Red Bull Salzburg will play in the round of 16 of the UEFA Europa League on Thursday with their first leg in Germany.
Dortmund is coming off a 1–1 draw against RB Leipzig. The team advanced past Atalanta in the round of 32, continuing its run without Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who was sold to Arsenal during the January transfer window.
Salzburg is coming off a 1–0 win over Rapid Wien.Duje Caleta-Car and Fredrik Gulbransen could return after thier suspensions in the Viena game.
See how to watch Thursday's game below.
Here's how to watch the match:
Time: 1 p.m. ET
TV: Fox Soccer Plus
Live Stream: You can watch the match live via FuboTV. Sign up here for a free seven-day trial.