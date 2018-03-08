Borussia Dortmund and Red Bull Salzburg will play in the round of 16 of the UEFA Europa League on Thursday with their first leg in Germany.

Dortmund is coming off a 1–1 draw against RB Leipzig​. The team advanced past Atalanta in the round of 32, continuing its run without Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who was sold to Arsenal during the January transfer window.

Salzburg​ is coming off a 1–0 win over Rapid Wien.Duje Caleta-Car and Fredrik Gulbransen could return after thier suspensions in the Viena game.

See how to watch Thursday's game below.

Here's how to watch the match:

Time: 1 p.m. ET

TV: Fox Soccer Plus

Live Stream: You can watch the match live via FuboTV. Sign up here for a free seven-day trial.