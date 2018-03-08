Europa League Roundup: Atletico & Arsenal Win as Dortmund Fall to Home Defeat by Salzburg

Arsenal's Premier League struggles did not prevent them from showing their strength against Italian outfits AC Milan when the sides met in the Europa League's round of 16 on Thursday night.

The Londoners, who went into the match off the backdrop of four consecutive losses, returned to winning ways against a Milan side just picking up form under new boss Genarro Gattuso.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

January signing Henrikh Mkhitaryan put the Gunners ahead after a quarter of an hour, with Aaron Ramsey doubling the lead during first-half stoppage time en route to a 2-0 victory at the San Siro. They will have a huge advantage in the second leg at home on March 15, and they're certainly the favourites to go through.

Meanwhile, Atletico Madrid also cruised past their round-of-16 opponents Lokomotiv Moscow.

Former Chelsea striker Diego Costa was on target for the Spanish side, and his 47th-minute strike was sandwiched by goals from Saul Niguez and Koke, with the trio coming together to hand Atleti a 3-0 win on their home turf.

JAVIER SORIANO/GettyImages

Borussia Dortmund, though, weren't as lucky, losing 2-1 at home to Salzburg, through Valon Berisha's brace. A solitary goal from Germany international Andre Schurrle proved insufficient as the Bundesliga giants were unable to take the advantage into the second leg.

Marcelo's 68th-minute strike was just enough to help French side Lyon to a 1-0 win over Russian opponents CSKA Moscow.

