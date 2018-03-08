Ex-Manchester City Boss Manuel Pellegrini Cited as Possible Arsene Wenger Replacement

Former Manchester City manager Manuel Pellegrini is on a list of potential replacements for Arsene Wenger, according to reports.

Despite still having a year remaining on a two year deal signed last summer, Wenger is coming under increasing pressure from Arsenal due to recent poor results. The board are already reportedly seeking out replacements, with current Germany boss Joachim Low already emerging as a target.

The Gunners have lost five of their last seven games in the Premier League in addition to losing comprehensively to Manchester City in the League Cup final two weeks ago. They are sitting in 6th place in the Premier League table, 13 points behind 4th place Tottenham.

Arsenal chiefs are becoming frustrated with the situation, and could take the decision to replace the Frenchman in the summer, and, according to Chilean newspaper La Cuarta (Via The Metro), Pellegrini is also one of the names being considered.

4 - Arsenal have lost four games in a row in all competitions for the first time since October 2002. Nightmare. pic.twitter.com/NxAuZA1VCl — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) March 4, 2018

A source close to the manager told the paper that the move could happen: "the Arsenal thing is a certain possibility.

"Manuel is a respected name in the Premier League since he won the title with Manchester City. Arsenal are aware of their options."

Swallowed up by the drama at Anfield that season and suffering in comparison to Manchester City’s mad final-day triumph two years earlier, Manuel Pellegrini’s title-winning side are easily forgotten. pic.twitter.com/RarZMmHAVZ — FourFourTwo ⚽️ (@FourFourTwo) March 5, 2018

The Chilean manager has a good reputation in the Premier League, after leading Manchester City to the title in 2014. The 64-year-old left Man City in 2016, after 166 games in charge, averaging 1.99 points per game.

He is currently managing Chinese side Hebei China Fortune in the Chinese Super League, where he signed a contract that runs until November.