Finding Dele: Fans Brand Spurs Midfielder 'Worse Than Ashley Young' After Yet Another Perceived Dive

Spurs attacker Dele Alli is back in the crosshairs again after seemingly attempting to pull yet another dive off during his side's loss to Juventus in the Champions League on Wednesday night.

Mauricio Pochettino's men stunned the Italian giants by snatching two goals in Turin after going down 2-0 in the first leg of the round of 16 tie last month. But they were unable to capitalise on their away goal advantage even after taking the lead at Wembley in the return leg.

Son Heung-min gave the hosts the lead in the first half, but two quick goals from Gonzalo Higuain and Paulo Dybala in the following period sent them crashing out of the competition, nursing a 4-3 aggregate loss.

Alli, though, stole the spotlight for a bit after fans took to Twitter to opine on what they claimed was a dive from the England international at one point during the match.

The Tottenham star has been accused of diving on a few occasions this season, and supporters did not hold back in their criticism after watching footage of what appeared to be yet another bit of simulation.

Check out the tweets below: