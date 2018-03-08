Former Tottenham Forward Urges Spurs to 'Get Rid' of Erik Lamela Following Champions League Exit

Former Spurs and Egypt striker Mido has told the London side that they need to "get rid of" Erik Lamela after they were made to exit the UEFA Champions League in a loss to last year's finalists Juventus on Wednesday night.

Tottenham looked favourites to advance to the quarter final stage of the tournament following the heroics that saw them come back from 2-0 down to score two away goals and force a 2-2 draw last month.

And despite taking the lead at home in the second leg of the tie through Son Heung-Min's first-half opener, they conceded two goals in the space of three minutes in the second half, ultimately losing 2-1 and 4-3 on aggregate.

Following the loss, Mido, who now works as a TV presenter urged Mauricio Pochettino to bring in a game-changer.

He tweeted: “Tottenham need to sign a proper tough center back and a top Keeper and someone who can come on from the bench and change the game!!

“We need to get rid of Lamela!! He is too light for me!! How many times did he come on and change the game?? Very few!!

“Last night when we needed someone to come on and change the game the answer wasn’t Lamela!”

Mido, whose full name is Ahmed Hossam Hussein Abdelhamid, is one of the greatest talents to ever emerge from Egypt. He spent an 18-month loan spell at White Hart Lane during his playing days, signing from Roma in January of 2005 en route to 13 goals in 36 appearances.

He would later sign a permanent deal, but things hardly worked out during the second spell as he fell out with manager Martin Jol, only scoring five goals ahead of a move to Middlesbrough.