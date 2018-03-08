German Report Claims Bayern Ace Is Planning Summer Exit to Spain With Real Madrid & Barcelona Keen

A German report claims that Bayern Munich left-back David Alaba is contemplating leaving the Bundesliga this summer, with either Real Madrid or Barcelona thought to be his preferred destination.

As claimed by German outlet Bild, the Austrian international has become disillusioned with the club after their treatment of veteran winger Franck Ribery - who have refused to offer the former French international a contract extension until April, despite his current deal expiring at the end of the season.

Real Madrid could well look to bring Alaba to the Bernabéu in the summer, as they look to overhaul their squad after a disappointing 2017/18 La Liga campaign. However, starting left-back Marcelo is still arguably in the prime of his career, and to bring in Alaba would mean that one of the two top level defenders would be forced to sit on the bench.

Conversely, Barcelona have endured a fine season thus far, but Jordi Alba's impressive performances at left-back would mean a similar situation for Alaba should he make the switch to the Camp Nou. However, the 25-year-old is renowned as a versatile player, and could well be deployed in either a central defensive or midfield role for either side.

The 25-year-old has been with Bayern Munich for his whole career thus far - winning six Bundesliga Liga titles and a Champions League. With Bayern on course for another runaway league title this season, Alaba could look to end his time with the Bavarian giants on a high, before making a move to pastures new while he still has his best years ahead of him.

In other news, an outrageous report from Spain has claimed that Bayern will use their option to sign their star loanee James Rodríguez for £37 from Real Madrid in the summer - only to immediately sell him on to Liverpool for £53m to make an instant profit.