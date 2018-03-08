Ian Wright Tells Arsene Wenger That Shkodran Mustafi Is 'Not Good Enough' to Play for Arsenal

Arsenal legend Ian Wright has told Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger that defender Shkodran Mustafi is not good enough to play for the Gunners.

Mustafi, who moved to Arsenal in 2016 for a reported £35m from La Liga giants Valencia, has struggled to find his feet in his time at Arsenal and the Gunners legend has now insisted that Mustafi isn't good enough for Arsenal.

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

The 26-year old centre-back, who was heavily linked with a move to Inter in the summer, has struggled to make the transition to the Premier League over the past 18 months and the German international was noticeably poor during Arsenal's 3-0 loss to Manchester City in the Carabao Cup final.

Mustafi continued his poor form in Arsenal's 2-1 loss to Brighton in the Premier League, and now former Arsenal and England striker Ian Wright has been critical of the Gunners' addition of Mustafi following his below par performances; insisting the German international isn't good enough.

“That’s not money well spent. Mustafi is not good enough,” Wright told BBC Radio 5 Live, via Sport Review.

Arsenal are sixth in the Premier League table and looks set to miss out on a Champions League spot again this season, unless they're able to win the Europa League. They're well set to make the last eight of the competition following Thursday night's 2-0 away win at Milan.

The Gunners return to Premier League action on Sunday as they face Watford at Vicarage Road, hoping to return to winning ways as their struggles and the pressure on Arsene Wenger continues to mount.