Juventus End Their English 'Voodoo' With Champions League Comeback Win at Wembley

Juventus' struggles against English teams in the UEFA Champions League knockout phases has come to an end, after the Turin club's impressive second-half showing against Tottenham meant they have progressed against an English team in the Champions League for the first time in five attempts.

Two goals in the space of three minutes from Gonzalo Higuain and Paulo Dybala meant Juventus came from a goal down to defeat Spurs 2-1 at Wembley Stadium. In doing so ended their 'voodoo' against English clubs, after failing to progress in their previous four attempts.

Higuain pounced on a flicked header from Sami Khedira to draw the game level in the 63rd minute after Son Heung-Min put the North-Londoners 1-0 up in the 39th minute. Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri, made two crucial substitutions when he put Swiss international Stephan Lichtsteiner and Ghanaian utility man Kwadwo Asamoah on in the middle of the second-half.

Both substitutions proved crucial as Lichtsteiner swung in the cross that Khedira flicked on for Higuain's goa; and Asamoah won the ball back from Spurs as Juve countered before Dybala placed his thundering shot past a helpless Hugo Lloris in the 66th minute - as Juve completed a memorable comeback despite Spurs' domination.

While Spurs are left licking at their wounds, last year's finalists Juventus live to fight another day and will be ready to play whoever they get drawn in the quarter-final.





Spurs return to Premier League action on Sunday when they visit Bournemouth as their search for Champions League football continues. They currently sit 4th on the table and five points in front of 5th placed Chelsea, as the hunt for the top four heats up as the season comes to an end.