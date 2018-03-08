Keep it to Yourself: Mario Balotelli Responds to Dani Alves' Comments Regarding Astori's Death

Mario Balotelli has taken to social media to respond to Dani Alves' insensitive remarks regarding the death of Fiorentina skipper Davide Astori.

Astori tragically passed away last weekend from a suspected cardiac arrest as Fiorentina prepared for their league match against Udinese, sending the world of football into shock and a flood of tributes for the Italian from fellow players, clubs and football supporters from across the world.

With homages being made from far and wide, Alves was asked for his thoughts on Astori prior to Paris Saint-Germain's clash with Real Madrid and his comments did not impress as he said: "We were not disturbed too much because we did not know him very much, I am sorry for his family.

Gabriele Maltinti/GettyImages

"I think that Davide has done what he owed in this chaotic world and that now he is in a better world. But in the world every day thousands of children who do not receive much attention die of hunger and they are just as important.





"We all have to die sooner or later because we are passing through. Maybe we are sad, but certainly not like his family."





These comments riled Balotelli, who played alongside Astori on the international stage with Italy, as he took to a live stream on Instagram to air his thoughts.

"What he said wasn’t wrong, but he could’ve kept it to himself at that moment," Balotelli said, as quoted by the Metro.

"He should’ve just passed on his condolences and that’s it, not talk rubbish. You cannot make those comments when faced with someone’s death. ‘He said things that had **** all to do with anything.

"Astori, by the way, was a good guy, polite, and I can say that because I played with him for the Nazionale."

The 31-year-old has seen his number 13 shirt retired at Fiorentina and his former club Cagliari out of respect for his contributions. Whilst all Serie A games were cancelled on Sunday and moments of silence preceded all Champions League ties this week in honour of the defender.

Balotelli added: "Unfortunately, I can’t go to the funeral on Thursday because I have a training session, otherwise I would’ve got in the car and attended.

"It’s something that happened despite the many checks we players are subjected to once a month. It’s scary to think about this, because he was in bed and seemed fine. It’s too easy to find yourself going up into the sky."