Liverpool Fans React Positively to Reports Linking Club With Move for Monaco Star

Liverpool fans are split over the recent rumours linking Monaco attacker Thomas Lemar with a move to Anfield. The 22-year-old is said to be close to agreeing personal terms with the club, but supporters aren't all sure on the switch.

He was the talk of the summer. Lemar, fresh off the back of a scintillating season with AS Monaco - scoring 14 goals and registering 17 assists as the French side strode to Ligue 1 victory.

He was constantly linked with moves to either Arsenal or Liverpool, only for no deal to eventually materialise, and seemingly become a forgotten figure outside of France.

However, Le10 Sport are now claiming that Lemar is in discussions with the Merseyside outfit, and the two parties are close to coming to an agreement. Once that is settled upon, Liverpool are then said to be preparing to go into talks with Monaco regarding transfer fees.

And while that has come as brilliant news to some, with Liverpool seeming like they're looking to pull up trees on the transfer front this summer, others feel that other strengthening in other areas of the pitch takes precedent over strengthening an already brilliant area in the team...

we are closing in on Thomas Lemar!! nice one Klopp . Next year is gonna be our year!! #LFC — Bryan B 🇻🇨 🔥 (@BryanB_LFC) March 7, 2018

No 😕 — Issam Scouse (@IssamScouse) March 6, 2018

Hope not, would rather we go for a holding midfielder to replace Can. — Jamie ᛋᛋ (@JmeTnr_) March 6, 2018

no need this France michu — ▫ (@Oxlade_21) March 6, 2018

Not this again. — Character (@Guldercart) March 6, 2018

I do hope not. Defo not worth the money they are asking for him — Sam Hanson (@Hansonwallop) March 6, 2018

I hope it's just fake news. — LenRedLFC (@LenRedLFC) March 6, 2018

What purpose would Lemar have at Liverpool? He is a winger — Nick💜 (@xCutrone) March 7, 2018

Actually that’d be sick. Klopp wouldn’t try that though — . (@EngineOxlade) March 7, 2018

So there you go, make of that what you will! The idea of Roberto Firmino playing in the ten, with Lemar and Mohamed Salah on each wing and Sadio Mane up front is actually sickening. It's like Jurgen Klopp's playing FIFA Ultimate Team, just creating the world's fastest front line in order to utterly infuriate his opponent...