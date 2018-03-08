Manchester City's Extraordinary Home Record Ended by Basel in Champions League Round of 16

Manchester City's 2-1 home defeat to Basel in the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday night was their first defeat on home soil since December 2016, bringing an end to a 36-game unbeaten run.

A much changed Man City side sailed into the Champions League quarter final with an aggregate score of 5-2, thanks to a 4-0 first leg win at St. Jakob-Park last month.

36 - Manchester City's defeat to FC Basel ended a 36-game unbeaten run at the Etihad Stadium in all competitions (W29 D7) & was their first defeat on home soil since the December 3rd 2016 (1-3 v Chelsea in the Premier League). Brushed. — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) March 7, 2018

The game started well for Man City when Gabriel Jesus put the hosts one up with just eight minutes on the clock, but the visitors levelled via a Mohamed Elyounoussi strike. Basel then turned the game around when Michael Lang beat substitute goalkeeper Claudio Bravo at his near post just after the hour mark.

The defeat was the Manchester club's first home loss since a 1-3 scoreline against Chelsea on December 3rd 2016, since then the club have recorded 29 wins and just seven home draws in all competitions. A run that spanned for 459 days.

The Citizens will looking to at least match their best result in the Champions League by making the semi final, matching the achievements of the 2015/16 season. They will find out their quarter final opponents in the draw, which is taking place at 11am on March 16th in Switzerland.

With the League Cup already claimed, and it looking likely that City have already tied up the Premier League title, only needing another four wins to secure the league, their concentration moves to the Champions League.