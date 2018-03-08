Neymar's Brazilian team-mate Marquinhos has spoken out to advise his fellow Brazil international that he should stick with Paris Saint-Germain's "project", despite the Parisians disappointing showing in the Champions League against defending champions Real Madrid.

As the Parisians lost 5-2 to Real Madrid on aggregate to exit the Champions League at the last-16 stage, their star man's future may be thrown into question with stories continuing to suggest Neymar could make a sensational switch to Real Madrid.

In the midst of the recent speculation on the World's most expensive footballer his PSG teammate, Marquinhos was keen to stress to the 26-year old not to turn his back on France - despite Neymar insisting he is "very happy" at the French club in January.

"I asked him to stay and let things settle down. He is an important player for us. We really need him to have confidence in our project, our players and our coaches," said Marquinhos.

Neymar will undoubtedly be disappointed in the nature of PSG's Champions League exit and the Parsian club will be hoping that domestic success is enough to convince Neymar to stay put, despite him complaining about a number of things since joining the club - most recently his disappointment with the way close friend Lucas Moura was 'forced out' of the club.

Neymar, who is recovering in his homeland of Brazil where he underwent surgery on his right foot after fracturing his metatarsal against Marseille in February, is expected to return to action in around three months time, with Brazil's World Cup campaign kicking off against Switzerland on June 17.

In light of this most recent speculation linking the mercurial Brazilian away from the Parc des Princes, Marquinhos and his fellow Paris Saint-Germain players will be hoping Neymar 'buys into' their extraordinary project.