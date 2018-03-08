Massimiliano Allegri Praises Juventus' Patience Following 'Famous' Victory Over Tottenham

Juventus manager Max Allegri has hailed his team's performance after a "famous" victory over Tottenham on Wednesday night. The Italian claims that the patience shown by his players went a long way to grinding out a tough result.

Juventus began the game rather sluggish. Heading into half-time 1-0 down (3-2 on aggregate), it seemed as though Spurs - at home - were the side that would progress into the Champions League quarter finals. However, a quickfire double from Argentine duo Gonzalo Higuain and Paulo Dybala handed Juventus the lead in the second half - and the Bianconeri saw it through to the end.

And after the game, Allegri has reflected on a big win for his team, while speaking to the club's website:

“It’s a famous win. Well done to the players for what they’ve done this evening, also for what they’ve done this season and over the years, along with the club. I’m really proud to coach them – they deserve all the credit.”

“We did very well to bide our time and strike at the right moment. We were under the cosh at times in the first half, but only at certain moments.

IAN KINGTON/GettyImages

“They put us under pressure most of all when we lost the ball, but after all Tottenham are a quality side, so the team has done really well here.

“In the second half we needed more technical ability in the middle of the park and since [Sami] Khedira was growing into the game I took [Blaise] Matuidi off, even though he won the ball back several times in the first half.

“We gradually improved the quality of our play and bringing on [Kwadwo] Asamoah, a great competitor, and Stephan [Lichtsteiner] supplemented what we were trying to do. Lichtsteiner and Khedira played key roles in the equaliser.”