My Way or the Highway: Man Utd Ready to Support Mourinho & Sell Big Names in Any Future Fall Outs

Manchester United's hierarchy are prepared to side with manager Jose Mourinho in any future player/manager disagreements - and are ready to sell ANY player who crosses the Portuguese tactician.

The Independent report that Ed Woodward and the club's decision-makers are "completely" behind Mourinho's management of players such as Paul Pogba, and it will be "the boss' way or out" from now on.

Woodward has supported Mourinho's choices after the ex-Chelsea manager extended his deal until 2020. He is apparently confident over Mourinho's coaching ability and he views the defensive midfielder Nemanja Matic as a role model to the rest of the squad, due to his disciplined attitude.

ADRIAN DENNIS/GettyImages

This backing comes after Mourinho's friction with French international Paul Pogba, who was dropped for successive games. Since then the situation has cooled down somewhat, but this has not stopped the United board from warning the player that Mourinho will be backed in any future encounters.

It's a bold move - considering that Pogba is United's most expensive signing and a popular figure within world football.

Pogba has also been in good form this season, providing ten assists and three goals for the club in all competitions. He would be an attractive prospect for many top European clubs, with the likes of Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain linked in the past.

Tony Marshall/GettyImages

The rest of the squad have also been informed of this approach, which could be problematic if they disagreed with Mourinho's coaching methods in the future.

Manchester United look towards a tough game at home to rivals Liverpool at the weekend.

Their previous three meetings with the Merseyside clubs have ended in a stalemate, so they will look to make the most of their home advantage. A win would take them five points away from Liverpool and solidify their place in second place.