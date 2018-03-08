Nemanja ​Matic Acknowledges Man Utd's Inconsistency Has Proved Costly as Rivals Move Closer to Title

Nemanja Matic has acknowledged Manchester United are not the finished article and have failed to reach the levels of performance that they expected from themselves this season, but the midfielder insisted the Red Devils are capable of improvement.

Jose Mourinho's side remain in the hunt for the Champions League and FA Cup this season and are currently the best of the rest in the league, but remain 16 points adrift of rampant leaders Manchester City.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

The Serbian admitted United's inconsistent performances this season have derailed their hunt for the Premier League title and that the team must learn from the mistakes of the past to forge a more successful future.

“We have to be honest and say we have had some very good games, but we have also had some bad games,” said Matic, via the Mirror.

“We have to improve together - we have the Champions League and the FA Cup still to play for. To win the league is going to be very hard, because the gap is very big, but we have to fight until the end and we will see what we can do.

This week is massive for United. Beat Palace/Liverpool & Top 4 is secured in my opinion. Hope the lads put in back-to-back complete 90 minute performances. — Öliver. (@UtdOliver) March 5, 2018

“I think that we have improved. Of course, in the Premier League it’s difficult to win every game, but I think, step-by-step, we’ve improved.

“In the future I believe, as a team, we can achieve big things together. I’m happy to be with the team and how we are working together. I’m sure we can do something this season and in the future.”

The 29-year-old blasted a thunderous strike into the back of the net on Monday to secure United a dramatic comeback 3-2 victory over Crystal Palace, ensuring the Red Devils are in a strong position ahead of Liverpool's visit to Old Trafford on Saturday.

A win for Mourinho's men would create a five point buffer between themselves and Jurgen Klopp's side in second place but Matic is keeping level headed as he is all too aware of competitive United's top four rivals are.

He added: "It’s going to be very hard until the end of the season. There are many teams fighting to be in the Champions League next season, so it’s going to be a big fight.Every team has quality and good players. We need to be mentally and physically ready.”