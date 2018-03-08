PHOTO: Rock-Bottom Sunderland Unintentionally Predict Own Defeat on Snapchat

It's not looking good for Sunderland right now. The Black Cats are rock-bottom of the Championship and are four points away from safety. Sunderland have not won in their last eight league matches and won just twice in their last 15.

When former Wales international boss Chris Coleman was brought in as manager in November, some hope was given to Sunderland and their survival chances. But the Welshman has done little to steady the ship and won just four times since his takeover.

⏰ FULL TIME: Lads fall to defeat at the hands of an in-form Aston Villa side. pic.twitter.com/sHCOWpH2Fw — Sunderland AFC 🔴⚪ (@SunderlandAFC) March 6, 2018

After a miserable season, Black Cats fans can only laugh at their most recent unfortunate blunder, where the Sunderland official Snapchat account seemed to unintentionally predict their own latest defeat.

Ex-Everton defender Bryan Oviedo has scored in Sunderland's 1-1 draw against Millwall in their previous game. In the buildup to their next league game against Aston Villa, the Snapchat account posted this innocuous picture (via the Sport Bible) hoping for another stellar Oviedo goal:

The Black Cats did not get off to a good start. Lewis Grabban and James Chester put Villa 2-0 up by half-time.

But just call Sunderland's Snapchat Mystic Meg as Bryan Oviedo did indeed find the back of the net. Unfortunately for them, it was an own-goal. The Black Cats have now conceded three or more goals in 11 of their 40 matches this season.

Sunderland just can't seem to catch a break at the moment. As relegation looms, Chris Coleman has admitted that he is fearful of the impending threat of a drop into League One.

Sunderland face Queen Park Rangers in their next game and they need to start getting some results soon before Championship survival starts really drifting away from them.