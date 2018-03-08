PHOTOS: Nike Unveil 20th Anniversary 'What The Mercurial' Boots With Less Than 2000 Pairs Produced

Nike have unveiled the stunning design of their new, 20th anniversary 'What The Mercurial' boots, revealing that only 1998 (the initial year of release) pairs of boots will be produced.

Sharing the details of the stunning footwear on their official website, Nike claimed that twenty pairs of boots will be released on March 8th, before the remaining stock will be sold online on March 12th. Fans of the Mercurial range are set to scramble for the hotly-anticipated release, which brings a formidable new look to a now-iconic design.

Image by Richie Boon

Describing their new release, Nike stated: "When the Nike Mercurial line debuted in 1998 everything was shocking; the colours, materials, even the athlete who inspired it, were truly beyond any preconceived expectation.





"Twenty years later, that element of shock and awe hasn’t dissipated. After all, the Mercurial has regularly shifted and constantly evolved to follow through on the promise it was built to deliver: faster football.





"To do that - and to help athletes at all levels score countless goals - the boot has regularly broken, rebuilt and broken the mold. The second What the Mercurial (following the initial 2016 release) is no exception. With the 2018 Mercurial Superfly 360, complete with advanced Flyknit as its base, the boot begins life at the pinnacle of football innovation."

Image by Richie Boon

In other news, Cristiano Ronaldo - a famous fan of the Mercurial design - smashed another record during his side's 2-1 Champions League against Paris Saint-Germain on Tuesday night, after his goal saw him become the first player ever to score in nine consecutive appearances in the competition.