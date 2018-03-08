Spanish Report Boldly Claims Liverpool Will Make a Move for Real Madrid Star Full-Back This Summer

Liverpool are set to launch an audacious bid to sign Real Madrid full-back Dani Carvajal this summer, as claimed by notorious Spanish rumourmongers Don Balon.

The Reds are determined to make a real go of fighting for the Premier League title next season and with that in mind, and the kind of football the club is playing at the moment, a host of players are being linked with summer moves to Anfield.

Earlier in the week reports surfaced that Jurgen Klopp is targeting Ivan Rakitic from Barcelona, as well as Roma 'keeper Alisson and Monaco forward Thomas Lemar in the past, but Don Balon have surely produced the most unlikely transfer link by claiming Liverpool will move for Carvajal.

The Spaniard is arguably one of the world's best right-backs and has been fantastic since joining the club from Bayer 04 Leverkusen in 2013.

The 26-year-old has won a host of silverware at the Bernabeu, including one La Liga title, one Copa del Rey, three Champions Leagues, three Super Cups and three Club World Cups.

Why Carvajal would want to up sticks from a European juggernaut before coming into his prime is anyone's guess.

The only potential reason for Carvajal to want to move would be to get a hike on his relatively low weekly wage of £85,000, but one has to expect Madrid would be sure to negotiate fresh terms with the player should there ever be some legitimate interest from another club.

Liverpool currently have a lot of competition for the right-back position. Trent Alexander-Arnold has been doing extremely well there recently, and Joe Gomez was also fairly solid before him. The club also have usual starter Nathaniel Clyne to welcome back in the near future.

