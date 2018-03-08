Spurs Send Scouts to Stuttgart Ahead of Summer Swoop for French Defensive Prodigy

Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly sent a scouting team to VfB Stuttgart to watch their 21-year-old defender Benjamin Pavard, ahead of a potential summer transfer window swoop for the talented youngster.

As reported by German outlet Bild, Spurs will look to strengthen their ranks in the summer, and the possible exit of Belgian stalwart Toby Alderweireld could see them in need of a new central defender.

Pavard is just one of a series of players among France's rich seam of quality youngster, and has played two senior international matches already.

Pavard has been one of his side's star performers this season, with his relentless, high-octane style of defending seeing him become one of the leagues most sought-after young players. The Frenchman's versatility also makes him an alluring option, with his ability to play at right-back, and as a central midfielder adding further strings to his bow.

It is unclear how much Pavard would cost potential buyers, but given the vastly inflated transfer market in European football, Stuttgart are likely to hold out for a king's ransom for their burgeoning young talent.

Depuis quand tu marques des buts Andreas ? 🤔😂

Très fier de notre équipe 👊Quatrième victoire de rang. Il faut continuer comme ça 🙏😃

Seit wann schießt du denn Tore Andreas? 🤔😂

Sehr stolz auf unsere Mannschaft 👊🙌. Vierter Sieg in folge. Weiter so Jungs 🙏😃 #BP21 🤙🏼 pic.twitter.com/uhVcdW6Oaa — Benjamin Pavard 21 (@BenPavard28) March 4, 2018

Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino is renowned for his ability to get the best out of youthful players, and Pavard could well be lured to north London to play under the Argentine.

Meanwhile, Juventus' veteran defender Giorgio Chiellini added insult to injury after his side fought back to claim a 2-1 victory over Spurs and knock them out of the Champions League on Wednesday evening - claiming that the club have a tradition of failing to turn impressive performances into wins, and that history repeated itself again in the high-stakes match.