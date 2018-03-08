Taxi for Bonucci! AC Milan Captain Mocked for Accidentally Using the Wrong Instagram Hashtag

Some times it's hard to just let go of the past, and evidently that is the case for AC Milan captain Leonardo Bonucci at the moment.

The 30-year-old made a rather embarrassing mistake on Tuesday when he uploaded a picture of himself training alongside his teammates in preparation for Thursday's visit of Arsenal in the Europa League.

Romagnoli and Bonucci have been nothing short of brilliant. What a partnership they’ve developed — Matteo Bonetti (@TheCalcioGuy) February 28, 2018

Nothing embarrassing about that you might be thinking, but eagle-eyed followers noticed Bonucci dropping a bit of a clanger with the photo description, the Italian accidentally hashtagging '#ucl' which of course stands for UEFA Champions League, a competition that Milan aren't in and have been absent from since 2014.

Following much mockery, Bonucci or one his account managers then edited the description so it now accurately reads '#UEL'.

Hundreds of people were quick to suggest that Bonucci's mind is still 'in Juventus', the club he played for for seven years before his 2017 summer move to San Siro for €42m.

The former Bari defender played in Europe's most prestigious club competition in every season he was a Bianconeri player, and can perhaps be forgiven for hastagging the initials of something he has clearly been quite accustomed to in recent years.

GLYN KIRK/GettyImages

For now Bonucci will have to make do with Europe's second tier competition, and will be hoping for a solid performance against Arsenal.

The Gunners are wounded at the moment having lost each of their last four games, while Milan are rejuvenated under Gennaro Gattuso; I Rossoneri are unbeaten in 11 matches since the turn of the year.

