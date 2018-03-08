Tim Sherwood Tips Liverpool to Sign Serie A Goalkeeper This Summer as Jurgen Klopp Considers Options

Former Tottenham and Aston Villa manager Tim Sherwood expects Liverpool to sign a new goalkeeper in the summer and tips them to go in for Roma shot-stopper Alisson Becker.

The Brazilian has been hotly linked with a move to Anfield in the past with the Reds in clear need of a reliable presence between the sticks. Loris Karius has hit a decent spell of form and seems to have ousted Simon Mignolet as first-choice. Reports of Mignolet recently changing agents has also fuelled speculation that the Belgian is eyeing a move away from Merseyside.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Sherwood believes that Roma's Allison could prove to be the answer to Liverpool's goalkeeping troubles and thinks the Reds could make a move this summer:

"The boy from Roma, Alisson Becker, looks a real prospect," said Sherwood (via the Sport Review). "There are a lot of noises come out of Liverpool. He must have a buyout clause."





While the Reds are firing on all cylinders in attack, they have conceded more league goals than any other team in the top five. In January the Reds splashed the cash on Virgil van Vijk to help bolster their defence, which has been frail at time times this season. The next move would be to recruit a reliable goalkeeper to improve Liverpool's strength at the back.

25-year-old Alisson has been making waves in Italy as a strong presence between the sticks. In his first season in Rome in 2016 he spent much of the season deputising to Wojciech Szczesny. This year he has been promoted to first choice and has kept 11 clean sheets in Serie A this season. Only Napoli's Pepe Reina has more.





Roma are maintaining their push for Champions League football next season. In third place in Serie A, they lead the chasing pack behind Juventus and Napoli. After victory against Napoli in their last game, Roma face Torino in their next league tie.