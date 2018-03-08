VIDEO: Not Again! Max Allegri Reveals Which Team He Doesn't Want to Face in UCL Quarter-Finals

Massimiliano Allegri was beaming from ear to ear after Juventus's stunning comeback victory over Tottenham in the Champions League last-16.

I Bianconeri's boss masterminded a 4-3 aggregate win over Spurs as his side came from 1-0 down at Wembley to secure a 2-1 triumph on the night that books their place in the quarter-finals.

Allegri was quizzed after the contest about which side he'd like to avoid in the last eight of UEFA's continental tournament, but would he decide to choose the likes of Real Madrid, Manchester City or Liverpool? Well, it was none of those actually.

ALLEGRI: – The only team I don't want is Barcelona. Because every year, Barcelona, Barcelona, Barcelona. Now stop!



Yes, he opted for none other than Catalan giants Barcelona. Why? Well, given that Juventus have faced La Blaugrana five times in the Champions League since the 2014/15 campaign the it's not difficult to see why Allegri wishes to avoid them.

Only one of those five encounters saw the Serie A holders come out on top too - the 3-0 home victory over Barca in April 2017 en route to last season's final.

The Italians only took one point from a possible six when the two teams met in group D of this term's competition too, so it's little wonder that Allegri wants to give facing Messi and co a miss!

