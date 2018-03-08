West Brom Stars Left Bemused as Alan Pardew Set to Stay on as Manager at the Hawthorns

Alan Pardew is reportedly set to remain in charge of West Brom, despite the club's position at the foot of the Premier League table.

The club are staring relegation in face this year, and have won just won league game under Pardew's management since he came to the Hawthorns in November.

The powers that be at the football club have already decided that Alan Pardew will remain at the club, as reported by the Mail, because tinkering at this stage of the season would be futile.

Club officials explored the possibility of sacking the Englishman, but a lack of appropriate potential replacements at the moment has steered them away from taking that decision.

8 - Since Alan Pardew was appointed as West Bromwich Albion manager on November 29th 2017, they have won the fewest points (8) and scored the fewest goals (10) in the Premier League. Bleak. pic.twitter.com/mh4QDUi1pb — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) March 3, 2018

Chief executive Mark Jenkins flew out to China to hold talks with owner Guochuan Lai at the annual general meeting of Palm - the club's sponsor - to discuss the prospect of dropping down into the Championship, and determined that Pardew should be the man at the helm right now.

Apparently some senior stars within the dressing room are perplexed as to why Pardew has been given backing, and view the decision not to fire him as an acceptance of impending relegation to the Championship.

Albion were beaten 1-0 by Watford last weekend, which was their sixth successive defeat, and there had been widespread expectation that Pardew would not be in charge for the upcoming game with Leicester City.

But the 56-year-old plods on, and will need to oversee victory at the King Power if there is to be any hope of a late bid for Premier League survival.

