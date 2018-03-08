Young Newcastle Winger Suffers Ankle Injury Following Match-Saving Performance

Newcastle winger Callum Roberts injured his ankle shortly after scoring a late free kick that helped the club's Under-23s reach the Premier League International Cup semi-final on Wednesday night.





The side beat Sunderland's Under-23s on penalties after Roberts tied the game 2-2 with a scintillating set-piece finish in injury time, but the winger had to be taken off in the 104th minute and forced to leave the Stadium of Light on crutches while wearing a protective boot thereafter.





He seemed to be in very good spirits, however, tweeting: "Eventful night but buzzing to be in the semi final, lads were excellent."

Eventfull night but buzzing to be in the semi final, lads were excellent🙌🏼 @NUFC ⚫️⚪️ — Cal Roberts (@Calroberts_) March 8, 2018

Roberts, 20, will be assessed by the Magpies medical team on Thursday.

"I think he's just went over on his ankle," coach Ben Dawson said after the game, via the Shields Gazette. "He just twisted his ankle a little bit and went down. We'll check."

Congratulations to our NUFC U23. Great job, great result and great achievement for the lads and all the staff. Good luck for the next games. #NUFC — Rafa Benitez Web (@rafabenitezweb) March 7, 2018

(You may also be interested in: Sam Allardyce Insists He Never Meant to Compare 'Greater Club' Everton to West Ham & Newcastle)

First team head coach Rafa Benitez, meanwhile, congratulated the youngsters via his Twitter account.

"Congratulations to our NUFC U23," the Spaniard tweeted. "Great job, great result and great achievement for the lads and all the staff. Good luck for the next games."