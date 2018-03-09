Paris Saint-Germain will hold a meeting with Chelsea boss Antonio Conte next weekend with the aim of securing the Italian as Unai Emery's successor, according to reports in France.

The Stamford Bridge head coach has struggled to maintain a positive relationship with owner Roman Abramovich since lifting the Premier League title last May; repeatedly criticizing both his shortage of available funds in the transfer market as well as his lack of influence on who comes into the club.

The Ligue 1 leaders' representatives have already met the 48-year-old's brother Gianluca regarding a move to the French capital, but now, as claimed by L'Equipe, they want talks with the main man.

Conte is likely to be available come the summer, with it widely suspected this term will be his last in west London. Fulham's Slavisa Jokanovic has been linked with a short move across London on Friday to potentially replace the Italian.

Meanwhile PSG's Qatari owners - who have pumped in over £1 billion in search for European success - have come to the end of their tether with Emery following his side's 5-2 on aggregate Champions League last-16 exit to Real Madrid earlier in the week.

Seeing no progression after being dumped out of the competition by Barcelona at the same stage 12 months ago, the Parc des Princes chiefs believe Conte could be the man to secure their so far elusive success.

However, Tottenham Hotspur boss Mauricio Pochettino is also on Paris' radar, with the Argentine having previously played for the French outfit.

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has also been linked with the job, but it is believed PSG do not see the countryman as an option.