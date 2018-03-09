Arsene Wenger Urges Arsenal to Finish the Job After Milan Win Ends 'Nightmare Week'

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has challenged his side to "finish the job" after beating AC Milan 2-0 in the first leg of their Europa League round of 16 tie on Thursday night.

First half goals from Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Aaron Ramsey were enough to give Arsenal a two goal advantage ahead of the return leg at the Emirates next week, and Wenger hailed it as and "important" win.

We’re taking a two-goal lead back to the Emirates! 👊#ACMvAFC pic.twitter.com/ect6QqIX4h — Arsenal FC (@Arsenal) March 8, 2018

Wenger told BT Sport, via Football Italia: “It is an important win of course after we had a nightmare week. Overall it is important to win, but it is not qualification. We have to finish the job at home. I am happy with the spirit and response we gave.

“We were not in a position to take risks, but we could not be too cautious as you lose fluidity. We defended with resilience until the end."

Reflecting on ending a run of four straight defeats, which included a League Cup final loss to Manchester City, Wenger said: “When you play in a cup final it is hard to digest in a few days. When you are knocked down like a boxer you don’t have time to react and you are only halfway up, but you have to respond.

After a disappointing run that was a Great response from the team 💪🏼 #europaleague #afc pic.twitter.com/3osIwZfOFn — Aaron Ramsey (@aaronramsey) March 8, 2018

“Your pride and desire to show quality has to come through in the game.”

Next up for Arsenal is the visit of Watford to the Emirates in the Premier League on Sunday, ahead of the return leg of this tie next Thursday.