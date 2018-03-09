Dani Alves Apologies for Insensitive Comments After Tragic Death of Davide Astori

Paris Saint-Germain defender Dani Alves has apologised on Twitter for comments he made about the death of Fiorentina captain Davide Astori.

Astori tragically passed away in his hotel last Sunday, as his side prepared for their Serie A trip to Udinese. The Fiorentina captain suffered a heart attack, and all Serie A games that day were postponed as a mark of respect for the 31-year-old.

Gabriele Maltinti/GettyImages

Speaking at a press conference ahead of PSG's Champions League tie against Real Madrid, Alves said: “We weren’t too troubled because we didn’t know him very well. I’m sorry for his family.

"I think Davide did what he had to in this chaotic world, and now he’s in a better place. But in the world every day thousands of children who do not receive much attention die of hunger and they are just as important.

"We all have to die sooner or later because we are passing through. Maybe we are sad, but certainly not like his family."

His comments sparked an angry reaction from many in the footballing world, including Mario Balotelli, who saod that the Brazilian 'could have kept it to himself'.

Dani Alves has now made the sensible step of issuing an apology on Twitter.

The tweet said: "I know what Balotelli said. I didn't want to offend anyone nor will I want to offend anyone. I live in a world where you have to be hypocritical to be appreciated by people. I'm sorry. But if anyone has been offended, I apologise."



