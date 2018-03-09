David Luiz Looking to Life Without Antonio Conte as Way to Secure First-Team Action

Chelsea centre-back David Luiz believes his future looks brighter at the club without Antonio Conte at the helm.

The 30-year-old - currently sidelined through injury - has made just nine Premier League starts so far this season in addition to his collective five across the Champions League and FA Cup, and has growing concerns regarding his playing time at Stamford Bridge.

Nothing but love and respect for David Luiz. Ever since Conte ousted him for the tactics, he has acted in a professional way.



Keeping to himself, not exposing anything to the media to feed their agenda. What a guy. Needs to stay under our next manager. pic.twitter.com/KUctLDxeQN — Lav (@LavCFC) March 6, 2018

However, according to Goal, the Brazil international sees a more fruitful spell on the horizon should his Italian manager depart the Blues this summer.

Conte's future has been brought into the spotlight once again in recent times, with new speculation linking him with the seemingly upcoming vacancy at Paris Saint-Germain following their Champions League failings against Real Madrid earlier in the week.

And despite insisting he will remain at Chelsea until the final day of his current contract - which expires in 2019 - the wider football community expect the 48-year-old to be out of a job come the summer following a continuously deteriorating relationship with trigger-happy owner Roman Abramovich.

David Luiz is still out but he's bringing the laughs at the training ground with his impressions of "Mr Slow-Mo" Bakayoko 😂 pic.twitter.com/af8ivtKy2Y — Chelsea News App (@CFCNewsApp) March 7, 2018

The ex-Italy international coach's exit could, however, spark an opportunity for Luiz, who has featured from the outset for the west Londoners just four times since he was first dropped for Manchester United's visit to Stamford Bridge on November 5.

The centre-back's last outing came as the Blues went down 4-1 at the hands of Watford last month, and despite showing significant signs of struggle in that game as well both ties Champions League ties with Roma earlier in the year, he remains a firm favourite within the Stamford Bridge hierarchy.