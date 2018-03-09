Edinson Cavani Looking to Leave Paris Saint-Germain to Avoid Being Neymar's 'Stooge'

Paris Saint-Germain striker Edinson Cavani is reportedly considering his future with the Ligue 1 leaders.

Has become disillusioned at PSG following Neymar's arrival for a world-record fee last summer, so much so that French outlet Le Parisien report that he is ready to leave the club.

CHRISTOPHE ARCHAMBAULT/GettyImages

It has been well documented recently that Cavani and Neymar do not get on, and Cavani feels that he 'will never be more than a stooge' of the former Barcelona forward.

Cavani and Neymar clashed back in September, over who was to take a penalty for Paris Saint-Germain in a Ligue 1 game. Since then, there have been multiple reports of the two players not seeing eye to eye.

Despite this, Cavani has been on fine form this season. The Uruguayan has scored 33 goals in 38 games, with 24 of those goals coming in 25 appearances in Ligue 1.

Edinson Cavani has scored 14 goals in his last 16 #UCL home games for Paris. 💪 pic.twitter.com/k8XskpuxUZ — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) March 6, 2018

The report states that Edinson Cavani could stay at PSG beyond the summer, however that would depend on whether manager Unai Emery leaves the club and who is brought in to replace him.

PSG are said to be willing to let Cavani leave, but only if they receive an offer in the region of €60m (£53m). The 31-year-old is under contract in Paris until 2020, having signed a new contract with the club last April.

Another factor in the potential sale of Cavani could be Financial Fair Play, with PSG required to sell players before they can add to their playing staff this summer. The report from France also hints at interest from unnamed clubs in England and Spain.



