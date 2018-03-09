Everton Boosted as Allardyce Welcomes Back Defensive Trio for 'Massively Important' Brighton Clash

Everton boss Sam Allardyce has revealed Phil Jagielka, Leighton Baines and Ramiro Funes Mori will all be available for selection once again when Brighton & Hove Albion visit Goodison Park on Saturday - in what the Englishman has labelled a "massively important" contest.

The 63-year-old's hand has been forced in recent times with injuries; however, with the return of the centre-back duo - something welcomed even more so after Ashley Williams' red card last time out at Burnley - the Blues manager stated to the Liverpool Echo he now has options in defence.

"Our injury list is not too bad at all", the ex-England international coach said.

"We've got Funes back after two or three U23 games, Jagielka and Baines. Mangala is unfortunately injured until the end of the season but we have a number of centre-halves we can choose from."

Brighton currently find themselves in an excellent vein of form as they attempt to secure their place in next season's Premier League, unbeaten in their last seven outings, including last weekend's victory over Arsenal.

Everton meanwhile, while in a similarly precarious position, have tasted back to back defeats on the road in the build-up to the Seagulls' visit, but are hopeful their solid home form can continue.

"It's massively important", said Allardyce. "We're all aware of the disappointment away from home but we have to look at the home results and say that's where our bread and butter lies.

"It's where we've been good. We've won the last two home games and we've only conceded two goals, which have both been penalties.

"So we've played very well at home, the club has played very well at home in recent seasons but our away form is the big problem we've had in recent seasons and we have to put that behind us and make sure there's no legacy from the last two away games.

"We have put a lot of pressure on ourselves with the last two away results but we have to cope with that pressure and we have to deliver for the fans who are very, very important to us. Home and away. We have to give them something to get behind on Saturday and cheer us on to a win.

"We need to lift ourselves and if we lift ourselves to the level we have shown at home we can deliver a performance that will win."