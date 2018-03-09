Ex-Liverpool Scout Reveals How Reds Failed to Pip Man Utd to Ronaldo & Pique Signings

A former Liverpool scout has revealed how the Reds were beaten by Manchester United the signing of two players who would go on to be world beaters for club and country.

Alex Miller, the ex-director of scouting at Anfield, spoke to ESPN about his time with the Merseysiders in an interview that ranged from beating United under Sir Alex Ferguson to trying to poach John Terry away from Chelsea.

It is his comments about trying to land ex-red Devils duo Cristiano Ronaldo and Gerard Pique ahead of their bitter north west rivals, however, that will certainly be of interest to Reds fans.

ANDREW YATES/GettyImages

Miller and Liverpool found themselves in direct competition with Ferguson's United as the pair went head-to-head in a bid to land the eventual Real Madrid superstar and Barcelona defender.

And Miller, who also revealed that Liverpool tried to sign United flop Diego Forlan too, explained how his club were eventually beaten in the race to snap up the trio.

He said: "I looked at Gerard Pique and I tried to get him. The Spanish delegation he was with at a youth tournament, I think it was his grandfather who was the delegate for the Spanish federation. Well he wouldn't give me permission because I think Man United were already in at that point.

Alex Miller was the last thing that held Rafa together. He was the last piece that broke him. — 🇬🇳 Honza Jan Říha (@SGEHJR) March 8, 2018

"I brought Cristiano Ronaldo [suggested to Liverpool as a signing]. That's water under the bridge, [but] I recommended him and saw him at a youth tournament.

"Diego Forlan, I turned him down before United even got to him. At the final hour when United were going to sign him, Gerard Houllier asked me whether I was sure. I was positive he would be more suited to Spain or Italy."

And what of that potential signing of Terry? Miller went on to add that he felt the legendary centre-back only used Liverpool's interest to get a better contract with the Londoners.

That's a grim story from Alex Miller, about how Liverpool changed. Sacking workers of 25 years to save 150 quid. pic.twitter.com/7Ly5oQOGwP — PaulMcC (@PaulMcC185) March 8, 2018

(You may also be interested in FanView: Liverpool's Prospering Identity Should Serve As Warning for Man Utd Ahead of Showdown)



He said: "It was 2003 when Chelsea beat Liverpool for the last place in the Champions League. It went to the final day and they beat us at Stamford Bridge. After the game I went to speak to John Terry to try and get him.

"How I did it was, I went up to him in the corridor and asked him for his autograph. He said yes. As he was signing it I said: 'Could you put your mobile phone number? Gerard Houllier would like to talk to you.'

"He put his agent's number and said to talk to him. Gerard Houllier spoke to his agent on the bus. I think he just used us to get more money out of Chelsea."