Fit Again Manuel Lanzini Confident West Ham Can Escape Relegation Danger Despite Recent Troubles

West Ham midfielder Manuel Lanzini believes his side have enough quality to turn things around, as they battle to retain their Premier League status.

Lanzini, who has just returned from a niggling hamstring injury, was part of the side comprehensively beaten 4-1 at Swansea last week, a result that leaves the Hammers just three points above the relegation zone.

The Argentine midfielder feels however that his teammates can turn things around with some improved performances, telling Sky Sports: "The team didn't perform as well as they could and it is never nice to lose in a match.

Gareth Copley/GettyImages

"We're sad when we lose a match but we are really trying to turn things around and we believe we can. I'm really looking forward to changing the situation we're in."





The 25-year old, who is rumoured to be interesting Liverpool, went on to speak favourably of the club's home supporters before going on to admit that the club are taking things one game at a time, starting with Burnley on Saturday.

"It's great to be at home playing at our ground where we get great support and we'll work really, really hard to give our supporters something to cheer about.

(You may also be interested in FanView: Why Significant Changes Are Required If West Ham Are to Achieve Lofty Ambitions)

"Every game is important to us and we're not really looking any further than this game. We've worked really hard this week and whatever happens after that we'll have to see then."





The Hammers play six of their remaining nine Premier League games at the London Stadium, with a clash against relegation rivals Southampton next up after the international break.