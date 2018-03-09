Football Grieves Again as Young French Midfielder Thomas Rodriguez Dies Aged 18

18-year-old midfielder Thomas Rodriguez has died, French Ligue 2 outfit Tours FC have confirmed.

The teenager, who played several times for the Stade de la Vallée du Cher club's youth teams, passed away in his sleep on Thursday evening.

"It is with extreme pain that Tours FC informs you of the passing of the young Thomas Rodriguez, who died on the night of Thursday 8 to Friday, March 9, 2018," a club statement read on Tours' official website.

Just five days after Astori was found dead in his bed, it's happened to another footballer - this time 18-year-old Thomas Rodriguez 😢 Tours' Ligue 2 match against Valenciennes called off. Minute's silence will be held before all matches in France pic.twitter.com/qQL9kh8IXv — Daniella Matar (@DaniellaMatar) March 9, 2018

"Tours FC is shattered by this tragedy, which plunges the Club into an immense sadness.

"The club extends its deepest condolences to the family, loved ones, all of Thomas's teammates and friends and gives them all their support in these difficult times.

"Rest in peace, Thomas."

According to the Mirror, a judicial inquiry has been opened, and an autopsy will be conducted early next week to determine the exact cause of death.

The Get French Football News Team mourns the death of 18-year-old Tours defender Thomas Rodriguez, who tragically passed away in his sleep last night. — Get French Football (@GFFN) March 9, 2018

Due to this, all of the club's Ligue 2, National 3, Under-19 National and Under-17 National matches have been postponed and all Ligue 1 and remaining Ligue 2 ties scheduled to be played this weekend will hold a minute's silence in remembrance of Rodriguez.

The harrowing news comes just five days after the death of Fiorentina captain Davide Astori, whose funeral on Thursday was attended by over 8,000 supporters.