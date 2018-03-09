Incoming Reds Midfielder Sends Liverpool Fans Wild With Moment of Brilliance in Europa League

Liverpool fans set Twitter alight with excitement after watching Naby Keita produce a stunning assist against Zenit St Petersburg on Thursday evening.

The Reds have been playing some fantastic football of late, and have adapted very well to Coutinho's departure during the January transfer window.

ROBERT MICHAEL/GettyImages

One summer signing has already been agreed, with central midfielder Naby Keita set to join in July after Liverpool agreed a £48m deal with RB Leipzig last summer.

In January, Liverpool made attempts to bring the tenacious midfielder to Anfield six months early, but RB Leipzig stood their ground and did not allow their star midfielder to leave the club prematurely.

Keita played the full 90 minutes for Leipzig against Zenit in the Europa League on Thursday, and sent Liverpool fans crazy with a stunning run before feeding the ball through to Timo Werner, who finished in the 77th minute.

What an unbelievable assist from Naby Keita 😍😍, can't wait to see him in an #LFC shirt #RBLZEN #UEL — Tas Mavridis (@tasmavridis97) March 8, 2018

Naby Keita showing all of Europe tonight why klopp was so desperate to sign him for lfc... the boy is gonna light up anfield and the premier league very very soon.... #lfc #ynwa #Keita — carl johnson (@carlosjohno) March 8, 2018

Naby Keita is amazing. Liverpool are lucky to have him next season. — Mohamad Sabeh (@BundeSabeh1) March 8, 2018

Can't wait until Keita comes, can't be dealing with Milner and Henderson — 11⚡️ (@CertiSalah) March 9, 2018

Keita is an energetic midfielder, who has shown that he can also bring a touch of class and extraordinary flair to the Liverpool midfield. Liverpool are through to the quarter-finals of the Champions League, after an emphatic 5-0 victory against Porto sealed their progress.

The Reds could leapfrog Manchester Untied into second place in the Premier League if they can beat the Red Devils on Saturday lunchtime.



If Liverpool can continue their fine form this season, Keita will undoubtedly be excited about his future on Merseyside as he enters the prime years of his career. A side that includes Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mané, Roberto Firmino and the Leipzig man is a very, very exciting prospect for Liverpool fans.