Inter Planning Summer Swoop for Paris Saint-Germain Star Providing UCL Qualification Is Secured

Serie A giants Inter Milan have identified Paris Saint-Germain winger Angel Di Maria as a prime target for the summer, and will move for the Argentine star on the condition they are able to qualify for the Champions League, as reported by talkSPORT.

The Nerazzuri have enjoyed a resurgence this season, re-establishing themselves amongst Italy's elite however, their attack has been somewhat lacking this campaign and have subsequently struggled in the absence of their talisman Mauro Icardi.

Gabriele Maltinti/GettyImages

Subsequently, Inter have set their sights of securing a move for PSG playmaker Di Maria. The 30-year-old has been a creative force at the Parc des Princes this season, scoring 17 goals and making 15 assists in 34 appearances.

As such the former Manchester United and Real Madrid man would be an ideal addition to the Nerazzuri however, the Italian giants will only move for him assuming they are able to qualify for the Champions League.

Inter have seen themselves fall to fifth in the Serie A standings despite their impressive start, though have a game in hand over their rivals, with a win in their upcoming game against league leaders Napoli potentially being enough to see them move into third.

