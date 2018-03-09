Iris Cisneros will make soccer history with Univision Deportes on Saturday by becoming the first woman to call a match on Spanish-language television in the United States, Univision announced.

Cisneros will call Liga MX's fixture between Miguel Herrera's America and Leon at Estadio Azteca.

Cisneros, who was born in Mexico to Salvadoran parents, joins Univision's core of talent and will share responsibilities in the commentary box with 20-year veteran Pablo Ramirez. During Saturday's broadcast, which will celebrate International Women's Day, Cisneros will be accompanied by female reporters as well as a number of women behind-the-scenes on the production team. According to the network, 11 women will take over Saturday's production, including Contacto Deportivo's co-host Ana Caty Hernández and reporter Cristina Romero.

During the broadcast, there will also be a special message to women as part of Univision Deportes' initiative #EllasTambiénJuegan (#TheyAlsoPlay) to encourage and celebrate female representation in the game.

Cisneros, 28, began her soccer career seven years ago, working with Sky Sports and eventually landing a talent spot with the network where she focused on the Premier League and La Liga in Mexico and hosting Sky Sports News.

Her move to Univison is a strong statement for a sport that still needs to strengthen the voice of female journalists and athletes across the globe.