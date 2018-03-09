Italian Reports Claim Napoli Have Agreed €30m Fee for Inter Milan Target Lucas Torreira

Napoli have agreed a €30m (£26m) fee with Sampdoria for Inter Milan transfer target Lucas Torreira, according to reports in Italy.





The 22-year-old - who has been called up to the Uruguay national squad for the first time recently - has been linked with a number of Serie A sides alongside Nerazzurri, including AC Milan, Juventus and Roma, as well as Primera Division outfit Atletico Madrid.

OFFICIAL:



LUCAS TORREIRA HAS BEEN CALLED UP TO THE URUGUAY SQUAD! pic.twitter.com/9Vuz37dRqY — Warriors of Uruguay (@UruguayanHeroes) March 4, 2018

However, according to Turin-based newspaper Tuttosport, as quoted by Calciomercato, Partenopei currently lead the race, with the report claiming a €30m fee has already been agreed with Blucerchiati president Massimo Ferrero.

Previous reports have claimed that Napoli intend to finance the deal by offloading Amadou Diawara to a Premier League suitor, with Tottenham Hotspur said to be interested.





Despite the summer still many months away, Napoli are keen to take advantage of Inter Milan's monetary uncertainties, with a combination of the Financial Fair Play regulations as well as the lack of confirmation surrounding a Champions League spot for next season delaying their bid.

This call up is extremely deserved for Lucas Torreira.



The 22-year-old has developed into one of the best midfielders in Italy during the last 18 months and adds a lot to the national team.



Simply put, he is the best Uruguayan midfielder in world football. pic.twitter.com/jSHVb091Cn — Warriors of Uruguay (@UruguayanHeroes) March 4, 2018

It now seems, however, that Nerazzurri's slow pace has cost them a central midfielder who has been a stand out performer for Sampdoria on many occasions during his 28 showings across all competitions so far this season.





But despite the disappointment in missing out on Torreira, Inter boss Luciano Spalletti is reportedly lining up an alternative target in Cagliari ace Nicolo Barella.





Although, both Juventus and Roma will attempt to make their swoop as difficult as possible, with the pairing also showing interest in the 21-year-old.