Leicester Battle Fellow Premier League Duo in Audacious Race for Champions League Star

Leicester City are eyeing up an audacious move for impressive Basel midfielder Mohamed Elyounoussi, according to reports.

The 23-year-old has caught the eye on a number of occasions during his 30 appearances across all competitions this season, with the Swiss side's 2-1 dead rubber Champions League victory over Manchester City in midweek no different.

Elyounoussi looks a decent player. City have struggled to cope with him tonight — James Robson (@JamesRobsonMEN) March 7, 2018

Due to the Morocco-born Norway international's stand out displays, the Foxes - according to ESPN - are set to battle fellow Premier League duo Southampton and Arsenal to add the attacker to their ranks this summer.

The player's agent has already confirmed that Elyounoussi is keen to take the next step in his career following the conclusion of this term and reportedly has many other suitors alongside the English trio.

Mohamed Elyounoussi has now scored 2 in his last 3 #UCL games. ⚽️💪 pic.twitter.com/VOlYkixAUe — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) March 7, 2018

Leicester, however, see the winger - who can also play as a forward - as the potential long-term replacement for wantaway ace Riyad Mahrez - who has attempted to force a King Power Stadium exit on two occasions now following this January's hiatus.

The young playmaker has netted seven goals so far this season for Basel, as well as produced 13 assists across all competitions, two less, but six more respectively than the Foxes' Algerian star.

Norwegian Mohamed Elyounoussi Man of the Match at the game against Man City



One Goal - One Assist



2-1 win for the Swiss #respect pic.twitter.com/rc8IKSBghM — Jan Aage Fjortoft (@JanAageFjortoft) March 8, 2018

The report claims that all three Premier League clubs have been tacking Elyounoussi for some time, but see the summer as the perfect time to act.





The offer of more regular game time than Arsenal, in addition to the almost guaranteed top-flight status next term, unlike Southampton; due to their precarious league position, could well put Leicester in the driving seat if any deal is made before the summer comes around.