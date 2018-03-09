Liverpool's Dejan Lovren Backs Manchester United to Park The Bus Ahead of Crunch Top 4 Clash

Liverpool's Dejan Lovren has launched a thinly-veiled attack on arch-rivals Manchester United ahead of their clash on Saturday, claiming the Reds would 'never play for a point', unlike Jose Mourinho's men.

Jurgen Klopp's side were unable to get the better of Mourinho's tactics at Anfield back in October when they were held to a goalless draw in a game which the home side dominated. On Saturday, Liverpool - who are currently one place and two points behind United - will be hoping to secure all three points at Old Trafford.

Manchester United & Liverpool combined XI, based on season totals from the ⚡ Sky Sports Power Rankings ⚡ Controversial? https://t.co/ntdeZ7OGzu pic.twitter.com/QXpoXKmcbm — Sky Sports PL (@SkySportsPL) March 9, 2018

“They still win ugly. Last time here [Anfield], they defend really deep. So let’s see what happens now,” Lovren is quoted as saying by the Mirror ahead of Saturday's clash.

When asked whether he expects that again, the 28-year-old Croatian added: “I think so. They need the points, definitely. For them it will be maybe a point good but for us, we never play for a point. We are there, we will give our best. We will play like we play every day — attacking football. Let’s enjoy.”

The awards keep on coming for @22mosalah. 🙌



Mo has been named @StanChart Player of The Month for February. 👏 pic.twitter.com/83haJ3sY7Q — Liverpool FC (@LFC) March 8, 2018

After their last-gasp 3-2 victory over Crystal Palace on Monday, Lovren has admitted that the pressure will be on Liverpool to win.

“During their last game, I think 'Yes they may attack us.' But unfortunately they won in the last moment.

“You know Mourinho has his own plans. Whatever he does, it is not our job to know, it is our job to focus on ourselves and play how we hope will beat them. Maybe they are not in the best shape but still they win ugly. What matters is the points. It will be a tough challenge definitely.”