Marco Reus Ends Speculation Over Future by Signing New Dortmund Contract Until 2023

Borussia Dortmund ace Marco Reus has extended his stay at the Signal Iduna Park until 2023, the club have announced.

The 28-year-old's previous deal was due to expire at the end of next season, and an abundance of big clubs were beginning to test the waters regarding his future. However, BVB fans can now rest easy after the Germany international put pen to paper on a new four-and-a-half-year deal, which sees him remain in North Rhine-Westphalia until 2023.

"Since 2012 I have worn the jersey of Borussia", Reus told the club's official website.

"I am happy and proud to announce today that I will continue to wear it. Dortmund is my home, BVB is my club! Since childhood, I have dreamed of running aground in black and yellow and playing for this club.

"With the deepest conviction, I would like to set a clear signal for the future with this signature. The fact that I can renew my commitment to the association today is also a thank you to our fantastic fans, who have always kept to me.

Reus is such an underrated player. I always liked him. Loyal player with talent to boot. Truly versatile player. Such a shame injuries have stalled his career but his numbers are still good despite all the setbacks. pic.twitter.com/STSdRU2uvq — PjanićAttack (@Nihooo1897) March 9, 2018

"The fact that BVB, with Hans-Joachim Watzke and Michael Zorc at the top, has repeatedly helped me in less than perfect times has also had a positive effect on my decision. At this point, it is important to me to say thank you!"

"We are very happy that Marco - although the best clubs in the world have repeatedly offered him in the past - has decided to extend his contract prematurely and for a very long time", chairman of the board, Hans-Joachim Watzke, added.

Reus wouldn’t renew if he didn’t like what @BVB have in store for the summer. Bright times ahead. — Stipe (@SchwarzgeIben) March 9, 2018

"I have a special personal relationship with him. The discussions with Marco and his advisor were constructive and harmonious right from the beginning. This player shows the highest degree of identification, which we are very proud of."

One of Reus' first tasks after extending his stay at Dortmund is to salvage a spot in the Europa League quarter-finals next week after he and his side went down 2-1 to RB Salzburg at home on Thursday evening.