Napoli Midfielder Allan Signs Contract Extension Until 2023 Amid Interest From Inter

Napoli midfielder Allan has signed a new five-year deal at the club, which should see him remain in Naples until 2023.

The Brazilian, believed to be a target for rivals Inter Milan, has been a Partonepei player since 2015. Normally operating as a defensive or central midfielder, his movement, passing ability and dribbling skills make him well equipt to play higher up the pitch as an attacking midfielder.

TIZIANA FABI/GettyImages

A statement on Napoli's official website reads: "Aurelio De Laurentiis would like to thank Andrea Chiavelli and Cristiano Giuntoli who have collaborated over the last few months to extend the Allan contract until 2023 and thank the player for having signed the relevant contract today."

Aurelio De Laurentiis ringrazia Andrea Chiavelli e Cristiano Giuntoli che hanno collaborato in questi mesi all’estensione del contratto di Allan fino al 2023 e ringrazia il calciatore per aver sottoscritto in data odierna il relativo contratto #ForzaNapoliSempre — Official SSC Napoli (@sscnapoli) March 8, 2018

(You may also be interested in: Napoli Stopper Pepe Reina Tipped to Sign €6m Contract With AC Milan in the Summer)

Allan has scored four goals for the Naples side this season, his highest tally since making the switch from Udinese. He also scored the decider in the 1-0 win over SPAL last month and has only come off the bench five times so far.

The player was thought to be a target for Premier League sides Chelsea and Arsenal before putting pen to paper on a Napoli contract, and president Aurelio De Laurentiis is pleased to have tied him down for the foreseeable future.