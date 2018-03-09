N'Golo Kante Set to Resist PSG Advances This Summer With Star Still Committed to Chelsea

Chelsea midfielder N'Golo Kante has been tipped to resist any summer approach from Paris Saint-Germain as he has little interest in returning to his homeland to join the Ligue 1 leaders.

A report from the Evening Standard notes that while Kante is on a PSG summer wish list of players they believe will strengthen their squad after another disappointingly early Champions League exit this week, the reigning PFA Player of the Year is not interested in a transfer.

Matthias Hangst/GettyImages

Kante proved his remarkable title winning season with Leicester in 2015/16 was no fluke when he repeated the same feat with Chelsea a year later, arguably getting even better in the process.

Chelsea have struggled this season and are in serious danger of missing out on a place in the Champions League in 2018/19 unless they win the competition. But with Kante unwilling to move and his club unwilling to sell, PSG are all but certain to fail in their efforts.

Brought to England by Leicester for less than £6m in the summer of 2015, Kante has featured in all but four of Chelsea's 29 Premier League games in the current campaign.

Clive Rose/GettyImages

The French international missed three fixtures earlier in the season as a result of a hamstring problem, while he was left out of last week's 1-0 defeat against Manchester City as a precaution due to an apparent fainting incident in training two day before.

There is no long-term concern, however, and Kante is expected to be back in the line-up when Chelsea host Crystal Palace at Stamford Bridge in the Premier League this weekend.