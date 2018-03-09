Pep Guardiola Fined £20,000 & Warned Over Future Conduct After Accepting Yellow Ribbon Charges

By 90Min
March 09, 2018

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has been fined £20,000 by the Football Association and warned over his future conduct after admitting to breaching the governing body's rules surrounding wearing a political message.

The 47-year-old was charged by the FA in February after repeatedly choosing to showcase a yellow ribbon in support of Catalan independence, and was given until March 5 to respond. 

Following the former Barcelona manager's acceptance to the charges, according to Sky Sports, he has received a £20,000 fine - a figure which equates to around 10% of his weekly wage - and has been warned regarding his future conduct. 

However, the latter may become more prevalent in times ahead, with Guardiola hinting to the Independent that he will not stop wearing the ribbon in support of those arrested over the failed independence bid earlier this year. 

"I hope that the politicians in prison can leave as soon as possible for their families", he said. "If it can happen to them then it can happen to us. For giving an opinion. People shouldn't be confused and think it couldn't happen to them, because it can.

"We cannot ignore that these eleven politicians or activists, who haven't hurt anyone, are in prison for asking to vote.

"Many things have happened but it's all because we wanted to vote, because we wanted a legal referendum. The solution is that the state and Catalonia should agree and we can have an agreed referendum. It's as simple as that."

Last week, Guardiola insisted that FA chief executive Martin Glenn did not understand the symbolism of the ribbon and questioned its political motives.

However, the Catalonian has come under fire of late for his inconsistency in supporting causes, with Manchester City's and his own Qatari links questioned with regards to human rights violations. 

