Premier League Fantasy Football: Who's Hot and Who's Not in Gameweek 30

Another weekend of Premier League action beckons, with tensions continuing to build at both end of the table.

In the pick of this weekend's games, Manchester United host arch enemies Liverpool at Old Trafford, whilst it's all to play for at the bottom as struggling Huddersfield entertain Swansea, and Southampton take a trip up to Newcastle.

It's all to play for in fantasy football too, so here are our top picks to help guide you towards a solid points total this week.

Goalkeepers

Who's Hot





Hugo Lloris - The Spurs keeper was a hot pick last week, and he keeps his place on the list of must-have players this time around too. Six clean sheets in Lloris' last eight games say enough about his recent performances.

Ederson - Manchester City's Brazilian ace has been in sensational recent form, saving a penalty against Arsenal whilst keeping a clean sheet, before shutting out champions Chelsea last week.

Clive Brunskill/GettyImages

Who's Not





Adrian - West Ham have endured a nightmare couple of weeks, shipping eight goals in away defeats at Swansea and Liverpool. Their Spanish goalkeeper unfortunately hasn't covered himself in glory during that period either, and is under pressure to regain his form quickly.

Ben Foster - Last season you would have seen the West Brom keeper featuring in a large number of fantasy teams, but this term has just been an unmitigated disaster. Defeats galore for Albion would suggest this week's home game against Leicester could prove rather tricky.

Bryn Lennon/GettyImages

Defenders

Who's Hot





Mike van der Hoorn - Two clean sheets in three games have seen Swansea's Dutch defender accrue a handy tally of points in recent weeks. A goal against West Ham was an added bonus for the 25-year-old, who travels to fellow strugglers Huddersfield this weekend.

Trent Alexander-Arnold - Firmly in favour with Jurgen Klopp recently, Liverpool's young full-back continues to impress. The Reds have improved defensively, with Alexander-Arnold contributing heavily to their success. A tough trip to Old Trafford this weekend awaits, though the youngster is yet to show any nerves on the big stage.

Gareth Copley/GettyImages

Who's Not





Ben Mee - Despite leading his team to victory over Everton last weekend, Burnley's captain has failed to inspire his side to a clean sheet in their last eight games. A trip to relegation threatened West Ham awaits this weekend, though the Hammers are likely to come out firing after a couple of dismal recent displays.

Harry Maguire - Since keeping three successive clean sheets in January, Leicester have struggled defensively, leaking 10 goals in their last five games. The England centre-half faces easier opposition in West Brom on paper, but the Baggies have to come out swinging in their fight for survival.

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

Midfielders

Who's Hot





Son Heung-Min - Spurs' South Korean winger has been in blistering form of late, scoring twice against Huddersfield last weekend to take his Premier League goals tally to 10. He scored in the week against Juventus too, and will be brimming with confidence despite the eventual result.

Bernardo Silva - Having been on the fringes of Manchester City's side in the early part of the season, the Portuguese midfielder has found form in recent weeks, really stamping his authority on proceedings for Pep Guardiola's side. Goals against Arsenal and Chelsea are sure to see him take a leading role against struggling Stoke on Monday night.

IAN KINGTON/GettyImages

Who's Not





Dusan Tadic - Thought of as Southampton's best creative outlet, Serbian midfielder Tadic continues to struggle in a side desperately looking to grind out positive results. With only three goals and three assists to his name this campaign, he's probably one to leave out pronto.

Theo Walcott - After bursting onto the Goodison Park scene with two goals against Leicester, it's all gone quiet for former Arsenal winger Theo Walcott in recent weeks. Four games have passed by for the speedster without a goal contribution, with a confident Brighton side the opposition this weekend.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

Forwards

Who's Hot





Jordan Ayew - Swansea have enjoyed a surge of form under new manager Carlos Carvalhal, which in turn has brought out the best in Ghanaian striker Jordan Ayew. Joined by brother Andre last weekend, they terrorised West Ham's defence as the Swans ran out rampant winners at the Liberty Stadium. With Huddersfield the opposition this weekend, Ayew has a great chance to add to his goalscoring tally.

Jamie Vardy - Although he hasn't scored in his last two outings, the Leicester forward has continued his series of impressive Premier League performances, where he had previously scored in four successive games. A trip to basement side West Brom could be the perfect tonic to continue racking up the goals.

GEOFF CADDICK/GettyImages

Who's Not





Jay Rodriguez - The West Brom striker has been in the headlines in recent weeks for all the wrong reasons, with an FA disciplinary charge hanging over his head. His goalscoring touch has deserted him this season too in a side that have struggled all campaign, and although the Baggies will view their game against Leicester as winnable, it's probably advisable to leave out Rodriguez.

Alvaro Morata - Chelsea's big money signing has found things difficult at Stamford Bridge so far, with the Spaniard struggling with form and fitness. He was left out last weekend at Manchester City, and will be low on confidence despite having an easier fixture on paper this weekend at home to Crystal Palace.