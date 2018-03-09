Premier League High-Flyers Liverpool Eyeing Summer Swoop for In-Demand Man City Winger

Liverpool are believed to be eyeing a summer move for one of the Premier League's most wanted young players, according to Portuguese source O Jogo (H/T Read Liverpool).

The Anfield side have been one of the most exciting teams to watch in the top flight this season, having fielded the electric Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino in attack. And despite losing Philippe Coutinho to Barcelona in January, have kept up the pace and hardly look like they miss him.

They sit in the third spot of the league standings at the moment, just two points adrift of Manchester United, who are in second place, and are also doing well in Europe, advancing to the quarter-final stage of the Champions League after knocking Porto out on Wednesday with a 0-0 draw that followed last month's 5-0 demolition.

For all of their attacking flair, the Reds have now been linked to Manchester City youngster Javairo Dilrosun.

The 19-year-old winger, who joined the Cityzens' academy from Ajax in 2014, started out with the Under-17's and is now playing with the Under-23s. But he hasn't been handed a senior appearance as yet, and it is thought that City will struggle to keep him past the end of the current season.

It was reported that the Dutch starlet has already travelled to Lisbon to hold talks with Portuguese side Benfica over a pre-contract arrangement, as his deal with City actually expires in June. Yet it appears that nothing was agreed, leaving the Reds free to negotiate as well.

They will face a host of other interested sides, however, with Borussia Dortmund, Valencia, RB Leipzig and Juventus all said to be intent on signing the player.