Real Madrid Reportedly Keen on Swap Deal With Arsenal Involving Karim Benzema

Arsenal are reportedly eyeing Karim Benzema as the perfect partner for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Spanish outlet Diario Gol report that Real Madrid president Florentino Perez could be open to the move, but wants to use the French striker as a bargaining chip

ODD ANDERSEN/GettyImages

Perez is reportedly keen on bringing Arsenal right-back Hector Bellerin to the Spanish capital, and could include Benzema in a potential swap deal.

Real Madrid need a player who can challenge Dani Carvajal for his place in the starting eleven, and they view Spain international Bellerin as the man to do that.

If Bellerin were to move to Madrid, it would be a blow for rivals Barcelona, who have previously been linked with a move for the 22-year-old.

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

This could appeal to Arsenal, who view Karim Benzema as the perfect strike partner for January signing Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

The Gunners believe a potential Benzema-Aubameyang partnership could hit the same heights as the Frenchman's current partnership with Cristiano Ronaldo.

However, 30-year-old Benzema has been poor this season, which explains Madrid's willingness to discuss a move away scoring just eight goals in 32 appearances for Real Madrid so far this season.

Meanwhile, his potential future strike partner Aubameyang has netted twice in four Premier League games for Arsenal since his arrival in January.

It remains to be seen whether the duo could forge a partnership at the Emirates, but it could be an exciting prospect for Arsenal fans.

It must be said, though, that Diario Gol are not the most trusted of sources in Spanish football, so it's worth keeping an eye on this story but also taking it with a rather large pinch of salt.